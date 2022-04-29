Sidney R. Hotchkiss STOCKBRIDGE — Sidney R. Hotchkiss, 76, died April 19, 2022, at his home. He was born June 30, 1945, in Waterbury, Connecticut, the son of Sidney S. and Thelma (Ames) Hotchkiss. Raised in Connecticut, he worked for New Departure in the foundry for many years. Mr. Hotchkiss married Donna Bryan Aug. 29, 2009, in Stockbridge. Survivors include his wife, of Stockbridge; son Todd Hotchkiss, daughter Kelly Hotchkiss-Holden, both of Rutland; siblings, George, Wayne and Jayne Hotchkiss, all of Connecticut; many nieces and nephews. A potluck celebration of his life will be noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at 1471 River Road in Stockbridge. Memorial contributions may be made to Stockbridge First Response Team, P.O. Box 39, Stockbridge, VT 05772; White River Valley Ambulance, 3190 Pleasant St., Bethel, VT 05032; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org. Arrangements are by Day Funeral Home in Randolph. For online condolences, visit www.dayfunerals.com
