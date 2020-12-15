Siegfried Osowski MENDON — Siegfried "Sigi" Osowski, 76, died Dec. 11, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born in Schwalben, Germany, Dec. 23, 1943, the son of Sigismund and Emma (Ernst) Osowski. Sigi emigrated to the United States from Germany in 1952 and became a U.S. citizen in 1966. He spent time in Indiana, New Jersey and New York before settling in Vermont to raise a family. Sigi graduated from Cliffside Park High in Cliffside Park, New Jersey, and Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey. After retiring from his position as consultant and systems analyst for the US Trust, he spent many years as a landlord in Rutland, earning a reputation for fairness, honesty and generosity. Sigi found joy and fulfillment in his family. He was a lifelong, avid Yankees fan, and a connoisseur of gritty, foreign dramas. Sigi was predeceased by his loving wife of 33 years, June Osowski, on Dec. 10, 2020. Surviving are his three beloved children, two sons, Edward Osowski and Andrew Osowski, both of Richmond, Virginia, and a daughter, Ellen Osowski of Jericho. He is also survived by a brother, Eckard Osowski of Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, and three sisters, Delila Triantafillou of Asheville, North Carolina, Elfriede Schneider of Wayne, New Jersey, and Margaret Osowski of San Antonio, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to support foster children through Together We Rise, 580 West Lambert Road #A, Brea, CA 92821; or to assist the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Stephen C. Gregory and Son Cremation Service, South Burlington, Vermont.
