Simone R. Ouellette MIDDLEBURY — Simone R. Ouellette, 83, formerly of Middlebury, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Port Orange, Florida. She was born June 1, 1937, in Marionville, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Louis and Cecile (Quesnel) Rochon. She graduated from Shoreham High School. On April 25, 1959, she married Charles Ouellette. They made their home in Middlebury and raised their four children. Mrs. Ouellette worked as the bookkeeper for Grand Union for many years. During that time, she became a U.S. citizen. She enjoyed playing cards, canning vegetables and baking. Survivors include her children, Carmen Stevers of Brandon, Susan Ouellette of Chesapeake, Virginia, Kevin Ouellette of Middlebury, Allan Ouellette of Amston, Connecticut; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Denise Lee, Marcel and Hector Rochon; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Sept. 19, 1990; a granddaughter; and her brothers, Paul, Rene, Aurele and Germain Rochon. A service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Windbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129, in care of Simone Ouellette; or your local hospice. Arrangements are by Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.sandersonfuneralservice.com.
