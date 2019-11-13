Soleil Alexander (Bosley) Wade RUTLAND — Soliel Alexander (Bosley) Wade, 23, passed away suddenly at home on Nov. 7, 2019, in Trinity, Florida. Soleil was born April 4, 1996, in Connecticut, and leaves behind parents Walt and Mary Wade, of Rutland; mother Siubhan Bosley, of Connecticut; sister Desneiges "Desi" Bride, of Tampa, Florida; brothers Jeremy, James, Tanner and Matt Wade, all of Rutland; grandparents Juliette and George Ashcroft, of Trinity, Florida; sisters-in-law Sam and Beth Wade; also several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as numerous friends. Soleil graduated from Rutland High School in 2014 and studied Hospitality at Stafford Technical Center, as well. Soleil loved animals, music, art and being with friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Roadside Chapel on Townline Road in Rutland. The date is pending.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.