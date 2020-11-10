Solon I. Sherman HARTFORD, N.Y. — Solon I. Sherman, 91, died Nov. 4, 2020, at the Granville Center, following a short illness. He was born April 17, 1929, in North Poultney, Vermont, the son of Solon O. and Florence (Ranney) Sherman. He graduated from Fair Haven, Vermont, High School where he played football, basketball and baseball. After graduation, Mr. Sherman worked at the family farm in Hampton. During this time, he also played baseball for the Bomoseen Bombers. In 1951, he married Mary Millard. He worked at General Electric for about 24 years, retiring in 1990. Mr. Sherman enjoyed traveling, carpentry, yard work and apple picking. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and bowler. He also built homes and cottages in which they resided. Survivors include his children, Randolph and Kathleen Sherman; and two sisters, Dorothy Mitchell and Carol Causey. He was predeceased by his wife in 2010; and five siblings, Charles, Florence Beebe, Priscilla Roof, Hilda Bellot and Marilyn Fuquay. The graveside service will be held at 1:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven, Vermont. A calling hour is from noon to 1 p.m. at Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks must be worn in the funeral home and callers will be limited. Memorial contributions may be made to Argyle Rescue Squad.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.