Sonja A. Mattison ARLINGTON — Sonja A. Mattison, 86, of School Street, Arlington, Vermont, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. She left this world peacefully, if unexpectedly, with her large family at her side. Born Oct. 25, 1934, in Norwood, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Edwin C. and Dorothy (Dix) Anderson. She moved to Vermont in her late teens to work at the Equinox Hotel and met the love of her life, Alan. After they married, they settled in Arlington and set out to raise a large family which eventually encompassed six children. She had many jobs later in life when her children were older, including school bus driver, deputy sheriff working in the courthouse in Manchester, waitress for many years at the Harvest Inn, sales at the Happy Cook/Candle Mill and the best job of all, Mom. She is survived by her six children and spouses, Barry, Joyce Guillemette (Michael), Bruce (Leota), Kevin (Brenda L.), Alan Jr. (Brenda I) and Karran Parker. She leaves 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 56 years, Alan, her parents and siblings. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. The longest running joke in our family was how difficult it was to raise that many children and she would often remark, "I should have raised shade trees, by now I would have had something." She was really grateful during this hospitalization that she did have children instead. She loved to travel and enjoyed many trips to Disney over the years where she delighted in anything "Mickey Mouse." She spent summers on Cape Cod where her family lived and taught all of her children about the magic of the sea and salt air. She could smell the ocean from miles away and nothing made her happier than plunking her lawn chair on the side of the Cape Cod Canal where she could sit for hours and just enjoy the tide and ocean breezes. We will miss her laughter, humor, advice, constant and unwavering love, and most of all, her chocolate chip cookies. At her request, there will be no visiting hours or funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of the family and Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven, Vermont. A graveside service for family and friends will be held in the West Arlington Cemetery (Vermont) on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Arlington Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 295, Arlington, VT 05250; or Shriners Burn Institute, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114.
