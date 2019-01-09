Sonja J. Manning GRANVILLE, N.Y. — Sonja Jean (Avery) Manning, 53, died Jan. 5, 2019, at Rutland (Vermont) Regional Medical Center, surrounded by family. She was born Sept. 27, 1965, in Rutland, the daughter of Byron Joseph Avery and Virginia Belle Crandall. She graduated from Poultney (Vermont) High School. On Feb. 14, 1986, she married Barry William Manning. Mrs. Manning worked for General Electric in Rutland and as a former LNA with Rutland Area Visiting Nurse and Hospice. She enjoyed holidays and time spent at Lake St. Catherine. Survivors include her husband, of Granville; her children Brent Manning and Nicole Nelson; a stepson, Steven Manning; eight grandchildren; three siblings John Avery, of Blossvale, James Avery, of Wells, Vermont, and Laura McMahon, of Poultney; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are by Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
