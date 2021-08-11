Sophie (Frankiewicz) Connors RUTLAND — Sophie (Frankiewicz) Connors, formerly of 10 Jackson Ave., Rutland, passed away at the young age of 105½ at the St. Albans Healthcare and Rehab Center on Aug. 7, 2021. She was born on Jan. 13, 1916, in her home at 87 Killington Ave., Rutland, to Polish immigrants, Adolf and Mary (Chorzempa) Frankiewicz. The seventh of nine children (Stephen, Thelma, Carl, Helen, Joseph, Stella, Sophie, John and Mary Frances), Sophie adored being part of a large family and was proud of her Polish heritage. She cherished her family and was an example to everyone on how to live a long life with grace, humor and humility. These traits enabled Sophie to weather huge changes throughout her life; she lived through the Depression, two world wars, and two pandemics. Sophie graduated from Rutland High School in 1934. While working at the Mount Washington Hotel in New Hampshire, she was crowned Miss Bretton Woods in a beauty contest. Sophie was secretary to the president of Central Vermont Public Service Corp., Albert Cree. She met Jerry Connors while skiing, and they were married in 1943. Together, they were founding members of the Southwestern Vermont Federal Employees Credit Union (now the Credit Union of Vermont), where Sophie served as assistant treasurer. Jerry predeceased her in 2005. After the war years, Sophie, like so many of her generation, stayed at home raising her two daughters and was active in her church and in many Rutland activities. A lifetime member of Christ the King Church until she moved out of Rutland in 2016 to live with her daughters, Sophie was a devoted member of the Sodality of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Catholic Daughters of America. Sophie spent over 40 years wintering in Orange City, Florida, where she enjoyed life and her many friends. She was totally interested in people, loved to play cards, and was known as GG to all. She cherished her time with family and, as she kept losing her dear friends, was determined to make new friends. Even in her last month, when her body was failing, her mind was still sharp and she kept up the conversation, most often about the people she loved. According to Sophie, the secret to her long life was dark chocolate, vinegar in her water, red wine and laughter. Sporting only a few gray hairs at age 105, she took great pride in the fact that she never colored her hair. Sophie was a true embodiment of the saying "live long, laugh much, and love often." She is survived by her two daughters, Mary Ellen Tamulonis, of Colchester, and Joanne Stewart (James), of West Danville; four grandchildren, Emily Stewart (Joe Bergan), of Amherst, Massachusetts, Robert Stewart, of Berwick, Maine, Jason Tamulonis (Kaitlyn), of Sammamish, Washington, and Jennifer Scott (Chris), of Williston; four great-grandchildren, Sophie and Sam Bergan, Julia and Brooke Tamulonis; and her sister, Mary Frances Riordan, of Rutland and St. Petersburg, Florida. She has over 40 nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, Rutland, on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 10:30 a.m. At the request of the family, masks are required to attend the services. Donations may be made to Christ the King Church, 66 South Main St., Rutland, VT 05701; or ANEW Place, 89 North St., Burlington, VT 05401. Clifford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.