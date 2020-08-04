Sophie V. Krysztofik rites CENTER RUTLAND — The funeral service for Sophie Valaria Krysztofik, 96, who died July 27, 2020, was held Friday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. Officiating was the Rev. Avelino Vale, pastor. Angela Lundrigan was the organist. Olivia Boughton was the vocalist. The eulogy was offered by Michael Wood. Bearers were Brian Cole, Christopher, Callan and Michael Wood, Chase and Mason Wardwell. Burial followed in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. A reception followed at Southside Steakhouse in Rutland. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland and West Rutland.
