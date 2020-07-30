Sophie V. Krysztofik CENTER RUTLAND — Sophie Valaria Krysztofik, 96, of Center Rutand passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at her daughter's home, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 3, 1924, in Florence, Vermont, the daughter of Thomas and Mary (Sitarz) Milowiczki. Sophie lived a long and wonderful life, she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a great cook and baker at whatever she tried, especially making the absolute best pies. She also enjoyed puzzles, travelling and spending time with her family, always witty and laughing. She brought joy to many people and will be missed by all who knew her. Surviving are three daughters, Lucille Wood (Leon) of Rutland, Francine Cole of Center Rutland, and Cindy Feldmann (Doug) of Rutand Town; four grandchildren, Brian, Allyn, Michael, Christopher; four great-grandchildren, Sydney, Cellan, Dylan and Chase; a brother, Stanley Mitowski; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Francis J. Krysztofik, in 1990; sisters, Clara Quickenton and Jenny Tarnowski; brothers, Joe Osinski and Edward "Chip" Mitowski; and son-in-law, Jon Cole. There are no visiting hours. Funeral services will be held at a later date at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, with burial to follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice Southwest Region; Rutland County Humane Society; or a charity of one's choice.
