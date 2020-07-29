Sophie V. Krysztofik CENTER RUTLAND — Sophie Valaria Krysztofik, 96, of Center Rutland passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at her daughter's home, surrounded by her family. She was born in Florence March 3, 1924, the daughter of Thomas and Mary (Sitarz) Mitowski. Sophie lived a long and wonderful life, she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a great cook and baker, she enjoyed puzzles, traveling and spending time with her family, always witty and laughing. She brought joy to many people and will be missed. Surviving are three daughters, Lucille Wood and husband Leon of Rutland, Francine Cole of Center Rutland and Cindy Feldmann and husband Doug of Rutland Town; four grandchildren, Brian Cole, Allyn Cole, Christopher Wood and Michael Wood; four great-grandchildren, Sydney Wood, Dylan Wood, Cellan Wood and Chase Cole; a brother, Stanley Mitowski; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Francis Krysztofik, in 1990; and son-in-law, John Cole. There are no visiting hours. Funeral services will be held at a later date at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, with burial to follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Assn. & Hospice Southwest Region; Rutland County Humane Society; or a charity of one's choice.
