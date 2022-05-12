Ilse M. McLean SPRINGFIELD — Ilse Marie McLean, Peppin Vergi, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, with her husband by her side, after a brief illness. She was born Feb. 15, 1966, to Henry and Ilse Vergi. Isle lived in Springfield, Vermont, for the last six years in her own home. She was employed at Chroma Technology Corp. in Rockingham, Vermont. She was also a veterinary technician and massage therapist when living in California. Peppin graduated from Rutland High School in 1984 and attended the University of San Francisco. Peppin’s most famous roles was that of playing Mrs. Santa Claus with her husband. Anyone who knew her was well aware she was one of a kind and always treasured her friendships. Peppin loved all animals. She always had them in her life and would go to the end of the earth to take care of them. She had many interests, painting, the outdoors, the Yankees, Gun Owners of Vermont for 20 years and most of all, her mules. Ilse is survived by her husband, Tom; her 95-year-old father, Henry; brothers, David, Marcus and Henry; a nephew, Henry Vergi; her mules, Sid, Dollar, Bubba and Rosie; her cats, Dot, Akita, dog Loki; and best friend of 43 years, Kathy Cesarski. She was predeceased by her mother, Isle, and her sister, Donna. Services will be held at her home at a later date. For information or questions, you may call her husband, Tom at (802) 558-0571. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Community Christian Church, 1 Miller Road, Athens, VT 05143; or Long Ears Rescue, 23 Sawmill Road, South Acworth, NH 03607.
