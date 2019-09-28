Sr. Hilda Carey RSCJ BENSON — Sister Hilda Carey RSCJ died on Sept. 16, 2019, at Teresian House in Albany, NY. She was 91 years old. Sister Hilda was the daughter of Graham Carey and Elisabeth Foster Millet Carey, of Sunrise Farm in Benson. After becoming a nun in the Society of the Sacred Heart in 1951, she taught in various Sacred Heart schools in New England and then in the 1970s and 1980s, for several years in Japan and Korea. In 1986, she began teaching freshman English in Boston College, and continued in the same position until well into her 80s. Sister Hilda had a particular love for the poetry of Emily Dickinson. In her teaching, she used novels from all over the world as a way of getting her students to explore the challenges of the human condition. For her, there was never any separation between literature and the deepest and most urgent concerns of our lives; and her students depended on her for guidance that went far beyond their studies. To everyone, she brought the same qualities of loving openness and total honesty. Although, like most people who do their jobs well, Sister Hilda was always very busy, she made time whenever she could to visit her relatives in Benson. Sister Hilda is survived by her stepmother, Nancy Carey; by her brother and sister, John Carey and Felicity Sassella; and by her nieces and nephews Maria Cunningham, Stephen Cunningham, Susan Elisheva Cunningham, Barbara Cunningham, Anne Mathieu, David Fedor-Cunningham, Michael Cunningham, Rachel Sassella, Lavinia Carey and Francis Carey. She will be sadly missed, and gratefully remembered. A memorial Mass for Sister Hilda will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, in the Infant of Prague Chapel at Teresian House, Albany, NY. All are welcome.
