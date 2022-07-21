Sr Jean Elizabeth Scanlan, SSJ FRAMINGHAM, MA — Sister Jean Elizabeth Scanlan (Jeanne), 92, beloved member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Springfield died at Bethany Health Care Center in Framingham on July 19, 2022. She was born in Weymouth, MA she was the daughter of William and Elizabeth (White) Scanlan. Sister Jean Elizabeth entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Rutland, VT from Sacred Heart Parish, Weymouth in 1949 and became a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Springfield when the Congregations merged in 2001. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School, Weymouth. She earned a B.S. degree from the College of St. Joseph the Provider, Rutland, VT and a M.A. from The Catholic University of America, Washington, DC. Sister taught in the Diocese of Burlington at St. Peter School and Christ the King School, Rutland; St. Francis de Sales School, Bennington; and St. Charles School, Bellows Falls. She also served on the faculty of St. Joseph College, Rutland. Sr. Jean Elizabeth was predeceased by her siblings Mary Nickerson, Sr. Marion Denise Scanlan, SSJ, Barbara DeCosta, Robert Scanlan, Paul Scanlan and David Scanlan. All services for Sr. Jean Elizabeth will take place on July 22, 2022 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Holyoke. She will be waked at 9:00 AM with a prayer service at 9:15 AM. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 AM. Burial will be in Mont Marie Cemetery in Holyoke. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 577 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104. Arrangements entrusted to the Sampson Family Chapels.
