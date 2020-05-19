Sr. Marion Denise Scanlan, SSJ SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Sister Marion Denise Scanlan, 93, beloved member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Springfield, died at Bethany Health Care Center in Framingham on May 16, 2020. Born in Quincy, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of William and Elizabeth (White) Scanlan. Sister Marion Denise entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Rutland from Sacred Heart Parish in Weymouth, Massachusetts, in 1946 and became a Sister of St. Joseph of Springfield when the two Congregations merged in 2001. Sister graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Weymouth and earned her B.S. degree from the College of St. Joseph the Provider in Rutland, Vermont. Sister served at St. Peter and Christ the King schools in Rutland; St. Charles in Bellows Falls; St. Mary’s in Fair Haven; St. Michael’s in Brattleboro; St. Francis de Sales School in Bennington; and St. Stanislaus Kostka School in West Rutland. She also worked as a substitute teacher in Rutland Public Schools. Sister was secretary to the president of the Congregation for nine years, and then managed the Congregation gift shop in Rutland. Sister was instrumental in establishing the SSJ associate program in Rutland. In addition to her Sisters in Community, Sister Marion Denise is survived by her sisters, Mary and Sister Jean Elizabeth, SSJ; and her sisters-in-law, Lucille and Marion. Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, James, Paul, David and Robert; and her sister, Barbara. A private burial will be held in Mont Marie Cemetery in Holyoke with a memorial Mass to be celebrated at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, Sisters of St. Joseph Administrative Offices, 577 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104. Arrangements entrusted to the Sampson Family Chapels.
