Sr. Mary Beatrice Gauthier, SSJ HOLYOKE, Mass. — Sister Mary Beatrice (Eda Gauthier), 102, beloved member of the Sisters of St. Joseph, died at Mont Marie Health Care Center in Holyoke on Dec. 22, 2020. A native of Bennington, Vermont, she was the daughter of Alphonse and Anna (Marceau) Gauthier. Sister entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Rutland from Sacred Heart Parish in Bennington in 1933 and became a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Springfield when the two Congregations merged in 2001. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in Bennington and earned a B.S. degree from the College of St. Rose in Albany, New York. Sister ministered in the following schools: St. Peter, Christ the King and Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland, Vermont; St. Charles, Bellows Falls; Sacred Heart and St. Francis de Sales in Bennington, Vermont. Sister later served on the staff at Mount St. Joseph Convent in Rutland and joined the retirement Community at Mount St. Joseph Convent in 1990. In addition to her Sisters in Community, Sister Mary Beatrice is survived by several generations of nieces, nephews and dear cousins. Services for Sr. Mary Beatrice will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, with burial at 9 a.m. in Mont Marie Cemetery in Holyoke, Massachusetts. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, Sisters of St. Joseph Administrative Offices, 577 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104. Arrangements entrusted to the Sampson Family Chapels.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.