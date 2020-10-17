Sr. Rosemarie Ryan RUTLAND — Sister Rosemarie Ryan, 89, of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, and formerly of Rutland, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Notre Dame Care Center in Worcester. Sister Rosemarie was born in Cambridge, Mass., to John P. and Mary F. (Megan) Ryan. After graduating from St. Mary’s High School in Cambridge, she entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She later graduated from Chaminade College in Honolulu with a degree in education and earned a Master’s Degree in Education Administration from Antioch University in Ohio. Sister Rosemarie was an educator for 45 years. She was principal of St. Aedan and St. Peter schools, both in New Haven, Sacred Heart School in Springfield, and St. Lawrence School in West Haven, Connecticut. Previously, she was a teacher in Waltham, Mass., California, and for 10 years in Hawaii. Her last ministry was as director of Religious Education at Christ the King Parish in Rutland. Sister Rosemarie leaves her beloved family of 19 nieces and nephews, 42 great nieces and nephews and 31 great-great nieces and nephews, and her religious family, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She was predeceased by her sister, Ann Ryan Papi Arnold, and brothers, John P. Ryan Jr. and Allan A. Ryan Sr. A period of reflection about Sister Rosemarie will be held on Monday, Oct. 19, at 1:30 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. in St. Mary’s Church, 640 Main St., Shrewsbury, Mass. Burial will be in Notre Dame du Lac Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sister’s memory to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 351 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149.
