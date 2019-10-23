Sr. Sheila Ann Daly RUTLAND — Sister Sheila Ann Daly, 77, known in religion as Sister St. Mark, beloved member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Springfield (MA), died at Mont Marie Health Care Center in Holyoke, MA, on Oct. 22, 2019. A native of Rutland, she was the daughter of John and Eleanor (Clossey) Daly. Sister Sheila entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Rutland from Christ the King Parish, Rutland, in 1960 and became a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Springfield (MA) in 2001 when the two Communities merged. She graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy and earned a B.S. degree in education from the College of St. Joseph the Provider, Rutland. Sister ministered in the Diocese of Rutland as a teacher at St. Peter and at Christ the King schools in Rutland; St. Mary School, Fair Haven; and at St. Michael School, Bennington, where she served as teacher and as principal. She served as coordinator of Mount St. Joseph Convent in Rutland. Sr. Sheila became a resident of St. Joseph Residence at Mont Marie, Holyoke, MA, in 2002. In addition to her Sisters in Community, Sr. Sheila is survived by her twin brother, Michael; her brother, Kevin; and her sisters Catherine Priest, Maureen Henderer and Brenda Weiss; and several generations of loving nieces and nephews. All services for Sr. Sheila will take place in Christ the King Parish in Rutland. Sister will be waked from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 577 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104. Arrangements entrusted to the Sampson Family Chapels and Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
