Sr. Theresa Ste Marie WINOOSKI — Sr. Theresa Ste Marie, RSM (Sr. Mary Martin), 92 years old, of the Sisters of Mercy Northeast, died at Our Lady of Providence Residence in Winooski, Vermont, on May 6, 2020, in her 75th year of religious life. Sr. Theresa was born in North Troy, Vermont, on Jan. 27, 1928, the daughter of Leonidas and Lucienne (Bisson) Ste Marie. She attended North Troy Primary School and graduated from Mount St. Mary Academy in Burlington, Vermont. Sr. Theresa attended Trinity College in Burlington, Vermont, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in French. She continued her studies at Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vermont, earning a Master of Arts in French. She was a Fulbright Scholar at L’Universite de Paris (Sorbonne). Sr. Theresa also received her certification in Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) from St. John Hospital, Tewksbury, Massachusetts. Sr. Theresa entered the Sisters of Mercy in Burlington, Vermont, on Sept. 8, 1945, and professed her vows on April 28, 1948. Sister taught English and French at various Catholic schools in Vermont: Cathedral Grammar and High School, Christ the King School, Rice Memorial High School and Trinity College in Burlington, and St. Monica School in Barre. She was also on the Executive Board of the Vermont Foreign Language Association and served one term as president. Sister ministered in pastoral care in the following parishes: St. Peter in Rutland, St. Teresa’s in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, St. Anthony’s in White River Junction, St. Monica’s in Barre, St. Stephen’s in Winooski, and Holy Cross in Colchester. After retiring from teaching, Sister was very active in hospital ministry and hospice, visiting hospitals and serving as a live-in companion to the sick. She served as Eucharistic minister and lector in many parishes where she worshiped, and at Mount St. Mary. Throughout her years in ministry, Sr. Theresa gently touched the lives of many. When she was no longer able to teach or visit the sick in the hospitals or in their homes, she ministered to the Sisters of Mercy and kept in prayer her family, friends, Sisters and Mercy associates. She will be remembered for her love of travel, eating out with friends and family, line dancing, her faithfulness in reaching out through the written word to family, friends, shut-ins and acquaintances near and far, and for her spontaneous gift of prayer. Sr. Theresa is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Dr. Edwin and Ruth Ste Marie, Andre and Gail St. Marie; her sister-in-law, Norma Ste Marie; her cousin, Rev. Monsignor Peter Routhier; her many nieces, nephews, cousins; and by her sisters in religion, the Sisters of Mercy. She was predeceased by her parents, Leonidas and Lucienne (Bisson) Ste Marie; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Gene and Georgette, Francis and Rita, and Paul; and her sister and brother-in-law, Jeannine and Louis Cuccaro. Arrangements for Mass and burial for Sr. Theresa will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sisters of Mercy in support of their ministerial works. These may be sent to Sisters of Mercy – Attn: Local Coordinator, 356 Mountain View Road, Suite 101, Colchester, VT 05446. Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington, Vermont.
