Stacia Breslend SPRINGFIELD — The graveside service for Stacia Breslend, who died Nov. 13, 2019, will be 11 a.m. Aug. 14, 2021, in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, with the Rev. Gerry Piper officiating.
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 10, 2021 @ 4:12 am
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.