Stacia Breslend SPRINGFIELD — Stacia Breslend, 93, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at her home. She was born Nov. 24, 1925, in Springfield, the daughter of Michael and Nadja (Darhoun) Balous. She graduated in 1943 from Springfield High School. During WWII, she worked at Jones & Lamson Machine Tool Co. and Bryant Grinder Co. On Feb. 19, 1955, she married Donald J. Breslend in Springfield. Mrs. Breslend enjoyed cooking, knitting and crocheting. Survivors include a son, Michael Breslend, of Springfield, a grandson, granddaughter, two great-grandsons; a niece and three nephews. She was predeceased by her husband July 23, 2018, and two siblings Walter Balous and Sophie Usko. The graveside service will be at a later date in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight New England, P.O. Box 16287, Hooksett, NH 03106. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel.
