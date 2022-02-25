Stacia Siliski Lihatsh SPRINGFIELD — Stacia Siliski Lihatsh, 93, died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at home. She was born Aug. 31, 1928, in Springfield, the daughter of Joseph and Tatiana Siliski. She graduated in 1946 from Springfield High School and attended Burdett College in Boston where she majored in secretarial studies. On May 12, 1941, she married David Lihatsh in Springfield. They owned and operated the Jack & Jill Restaurant in North Springfield until 1966. She then worked at Springfield Hospital, A.M. Peisch, and Woodlan Tool, retiring in 1992. Mrs. Lihatsh was a member of Holy Trinity Orthodox Church. She enjoyed coffee and gameshows. Survivors include her brother, Eugene Siliski; her children, Elisabeth Roberts, David and Cynthia Lihatsh; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings, Lena Siliski Baskevich, Mary Siliski Thompson, Amelia Siliski Karp, Helen, John, Walter, Valentina, Michael, Steven, Victor and Joseph Siliski. Calling hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield. The funeral liturgy will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church with Father Mircea Geana officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 90 Park St., Springfield, VT 05156.
