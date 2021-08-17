Stacy H. Carruth RUTLAND — Stacy Humiston Carruth, 44, of Rutland, Vermont, died Friday, July 30, 2021, at her home. She was born on May 20, 1977, in Rutland, Vermont, the daughter of Richard and Joyce (Austin) Humiston. She graduated from Otter Valley Union High School. Stacy enjoyed spending time with children and grandchildren, Jack, Paris and Carter. Survivors include a son, Shawn and wife Mahailah Humiston, of Rutland; daughter, Brittaney Humiston, of Rutland; son, Devin Humiston of Bristol; and sisters, April Parent, of Bristol, and Christine Denis, of Forest Dale. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Paul Carruth. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined. Memorial contributions may be made thru a GoFundMe page. That address is, www.gofundme.com/f/helping-cover-funeral-costs. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
