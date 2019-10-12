Stacy L. Johnson RUTLAND — Stacy L. Johnson, 37, died Oct. 7, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. She was born Dec. 23, 1981, in Rutland, the daughter of Jeff and Irene (Lamoria) Johnson. She graduated from Black River High School in Ludlow. Mrs. Johnson was employed at Walmart, Big Lots and Dollar Tree. She enjoyed fishing, camping, kayaking and hiking. Survivors include her husband, Dan Johnson, her parents, her grandmother, Agnes Johnson, a son, Remington Johnson, and a brother, Jeremiah Johnson, all of Rutland; a sister, Sherri Watkins, of Pittsford; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Clarendon Grange. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
