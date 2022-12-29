Stacy L. Sanchez CASTLETON — Stacy Lee (Maxham) Sanchez passed away unexpectedly while visiting her family in Anchorage, Alaska on November 26th, 2022. She was blessed to have spent her last days meeting her newest grandson Denver and her 1st grandson JJ, lavishing them with love along with her daughter Shyanne and her family. Stacy was born to Robert and Linda (Durkee) Maxham on August 11, 1971 in Rutland Vermont. She had a love for horses at an early age and participated in the Gallopers 4H Club. Growing up she had a close relationship with her brother Jesse, her cousin/brother Jeff Durkee, and life-long friend Colleen Rodriguez, creating timeless memories. After graduation Stacy made the courageous decision to explore and moved to Alaska. Her Father, Brother and Jeff shared in her adventures in Alaska for many years. Stacy lived in Fairbanks, Alaska where she met her husband Santiago Sanchez and married him in a solstice wedding. They recently celebrated 25 years of marriage. As she would say, she loved her handsome. She had a daughter, Shyanne and two son’s Sage and Bay Sanchez prior to leaving Alaska to return to Vermont. Stacy loved Santiago and her children fiercely and frequently expressed her love both in words and in her actions so they always knew they were her life and love. During her time in Fairbanks, Stacy began a career of baking at Bun on The Run, a bakery that allowed her to practice her exceptional skills. After 10 years, she became a flawless baker. Her baked goods were loved by everyone in the community and allowed her to express her love and kindness in the form of sweet treats to much admiration. Very quickly strangers became friends and ultimately addicted to her baked goods. She continued this career after moving back to Rutland and was working at the Vermont Achievement Center. She particularly enjoyed baking goods for the children and putting smiles on their faces. She was proud of her two son’s Sage and Bay who have adopted her love of cooking and baking and following in her shoes. Anybody that knew Stacy knew she had a loyal following of the band the Grateful Dead. A quick scan of her facebook wall show many posts and photos always followed up with #forevergrateful. She always made mention of her gratitude and appreciation of the memories she made in her adventures. She had an endless kindness, nurturing and caring demeanor and touched so many lives. Everybody felt special when spending time with her and she had unique relationships with everyone, whether it was a family member, friend or someone she had just met. Stacy left a legacy in her passing. She is survived by her husband Santiago, her Daughter Shyanne Morales and her Husband John and Grandson’s Denver and JJ of Anchorage Alaska, her Son Bay Sanchez of Burlington, Vermont and her Son Sage Sanchez of Rutland, Vermont, her Mother Linda Durkee of Roosevelt, Utah, her Cousin Jeff Durkee of Proctor, Vermont, life-long friend Colleen Rodriguez, along with numerous Aunt’s and Uncles. She was preceded in death by her Father Robert Maxham and her Brother Jesse Maxham, Paternal Grandparents Carl and Hilda Maxham and Maternal Grandparents Basil and Mildred Durkee and Uncle Carl Maxham. Stacy will be forever present in our lives and we are forever grateful for the time we had to cherish her. Her signature color purple will always remind us she is near. “Standing on the moon with nothing left to do. Lovely view of heaven, but I’d rather be with you”-Grateful Dead #forevergrateful There will be a Celebration show with bake sale for Stacy, held at the West Rutland Town Hall Theatre on December 30th 2022 at 4:20
