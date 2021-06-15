Stanley B. Stomper RUTLAND — Stanley B. Stomper, 65, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Memorial Hospital. He was born in Springfield, March 20, 1956, the son of Stanley and Esther (Warner) Stomper. He enjoyed all sports, especially NASCAR. Survivors include his wife, Karlene (Weller) Stomper of Rutland; five children, Stanley Stomper Jr., Crystal Jones, Michele Withington, Theresa and Ann Marie Stomper; two stepdaughters, Ethelyn and Loretta Ryea; two siblings, Scott Stomper, Lori Howell; 24 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.