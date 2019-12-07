Stanley Bizon rites CASTLETON — The funeral service for Stanley Bizon, 84, who died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, was held Friday, Dec. 6, at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church. The Rev. Eric I. Ugochukwu and the Rev. Vincent Odoemenam were the celebrants. Burial will be at a later date in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Arrangements were by Ducharme Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.