Stanley “Bum” Martelle Sr. WELLS — Stanley “Bum” Martelle passed away at his home on August 4, 2022. Stan was born on June 22, 1944 in Wells, Vermont the son of Frederick and Harriet (Whitney) Martelle, Sr. Stan had many jobs throughout the years mostly in the construction trades but always physical labor. Most recently he was employed by the Town of Wells DPW. As with many Vermonters, he was a deer hunter. His particular mode was road hunting. Bum will be remembered for his sense of humor, practical jokes and basic “picking” on people. The grandchildren love attending the “school of Pop” where useful life lessons were taught. He became a member of the MWA at age 15. Stan was a proud Air Force veteran. Stan was predeceased by his parents, siblings Rena Pardie, Kate Hadaway, Fred Jr., Bea Durram, Thelma Hayes, Phillip, Robert, Ernest, Vera Kelly and a son Russell Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Natalie (Wood) and his children Stanley Jr. and his companion Susan Holcomb, Bruce and his wife Kimberly, Tari Ginque. He was the fun-loving and much adored Pop to Mitchell, Bruce Jr, Cody, Russell Jr, Michaela, Jen, Eric, and Matt and great grandchildren Brianna, Brayton, Brylea, Abigail, Harper, Ryker, Brenden, Bodie, Carter, Carlie and Elliot. He will be missed by his siblings Ella James and Shirley Gould. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022 at the Wells Cemetery at 11 AM followed by a gathering at the MWA Hall. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com
