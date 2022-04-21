Stanley E. Farrar CHESTER — Stanley E. Farrar, 91, died April 4, 2022, at the American House in Keene, New Hampshire. He was born Nov. 17, 1930, in Chester, the son of Raymond and Adelia (Foster) Farrar. He graduated from Chester schools. On Aug. 23, 1957, Mr. Farrar married Shirley Woodcock in Weston. He worked as a dairy farmer on the Popple Dungeon Dairy Farm in Chester from 1968-1991. He enjoyed singing with the Senior Center Senior Songsters and the Silver Country, Country Music Group, as well as playing bingo and going to the area senior centers. Survivors include his wife; son Leonard Farrar, of Putney; daughter Cynthia A’Pelt, of Chester; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Cynthia subsequently died on April 18. Mr. Farrar was predeceased by his brothers and sisters. There are no services planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Kurn Hattin Homes, 708 Kurn Hattin Road, Westminster, VT 05158; or Springfield Senior Center, 139 Main St., Springfield, VT 05156. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel.
