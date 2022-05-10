Stanley F. Chmielowiec WEST RUTLAND — Stanley F. Chmielowiec, age 94, of Winchester, Massachusetts, formerly of West Rutland, Vermont, and West Caldwell, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2022. He was the beloved husband of the late Clare (Bogdanowicz) Chmielowiec and brother to the late Mary Chmielowiec. Born and raised in West Rutland, Vermont, Stanley was the son of the late Ludwik and Antonina (Kielb) Chmielowiec. He attended St. Stanislaus Kostka Elementary School and West Rutland High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball. After completing a semester at Saint Michael’s College, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Germany working with displaced persons. After WWII, he earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Vermont. Stanley moved to New Jersey, where he met and married Clare Bogdanowicz. They lived in West Caldwell, New Jersey, from 1960-2018. He was a member of St. Aloysius Church in Caldwell, New Jersey. In his spare time, Stanley was an avid gardener and enjoyed playing golf, tennis and bowling. Mr. Chmielowiec is lovingly survived by his children: Mary Chmielowiec and her husband, Horacio Caperan, of Winchester, Massachusetts; Michael Chmielowiec and his wife, Lorie, of Germantown, Maryland; John Chmielowiec and his wife, Jeanne, of Mahwah, New Jersey. He was also the cherished grandfather of Sarah Chmielowiec, Michelle Chmielowiec, Kate Caperan and Carlie Caperan. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, 650 Main St., West Rutland, Vermont, on Saturday, June 18, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Catholic Relief Services, P.O. Box 17090, Baltimore, MD 21297-0303. https://www.crs.org. Arrangements by Costello Funeral Home of Winchester, Massachusetts. www.costellofuneralhome.com.
