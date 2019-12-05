Stanley J. Bizon CASTLETON — Stanley J. Bizon, 84, died peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. He was born Sept. 6, 1935, in Rutland, the son of Stanley and Helena (Duclo) Bizon. Mr. Bizon was a proud graduate and supporter of Mount St. Joseph Academy class of 1953. Three of his grandchildren are also MSJ graduates: Dana Bizon ('08), Lee Bizon Jr. ('10) and Andrea (Bizon) Wright ('11). Mr. Bizon served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Marie (Brown) Bizon Jan. 6, 1957. Survivors include two brothers Thomas Bizon and wife Debbie, of Castleton, and Michael Bizon and wife Lisa, of Hubbardton; his eight children Thomas Bizon, of Castleton, Richard Bizon, of Newark, Donna Bizon, of Castleton, James Bizon, of Glens Falls, NY, Patrick Bizon, of Castleton, Terry Bizon, of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Lee Bizon and wife Paula, of Brandon, and Lena (Bizon) Lee, of Granville, NY. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his wife, Marie; and brother, Robert Bizon. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s in Castleton. Arrangements are being made through Ducharme Funeral Home.
