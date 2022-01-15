Stanley J. Mitowski RUTLAND — Stanley J. Mitowski, 91, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Florence, Vermont, on March 1, 1930, the son of the late Thomas and Mary (Sutkowski) Mitowski. He served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a Korean War veteran. He was employed by General Electric as a machinist for 37 years and retired in April of 1993. He enjoyed being outside gardening, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed doing woodworking and liked to make furniture, rocking horses, wooden toys and doll furniture. Stanley also loved to cook, make homemade jelly and spend time with his family. He was involved in the Knights of Columbus and the Rutland American Legion. He is survived by his wife, Edna (O’Byrn) Mitowski; his six children, Thomas Mitowski (Laura), of Rutland, Vermont, Michael Mitowski (Young), of Portland, Oregon, Ann Marie deVillafane (Scott), of Gardner, Massachusetts, Kevin Mitowski, of Portland, Oregon, Christopher Mitowski, of Rutland, Vermont, and Mary Mitowski, of Portland, Oregon; five grandchildren, Gabriel, Kyle, Kennedy, Collin and Kylie; and one great-grandchild, Ezra. He was a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in West Rutland. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in the spring. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Stanley’s name in the form of a donation to St. Stanislaus Kostka Church or the Rutland Regional Medical Center, Palliative Care Department.
