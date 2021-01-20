Stanley J. Walasewicz CAVENDISH — Stanley J. Walasewicz, 90, died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, after a brief illness. He was born June 20, 1930, in Cavendish, the son of Anthony P. and Alexandra (Stankiewicz) Walasewicz. He graduated in 1948 from Springfield High School. Mr. Walasewicz served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, stationed in Europe. On June 20, 1959, he married Carol Lord in Proctorsville. He was employed at Bryant Grinder Co. in Springfield, retiring after 43 years of service as senior project engineer. Mr. Walasewicz enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, walking, biking and gardening. In his younger years, he enjoyed softball and was the pitcher for his team. Survivors include his wife of Cavendish; a son, Stephen Walasewicz of Weathersfield; a sister, Mary Krasofski of Ashburnham, Massachusetts; two grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother and four sisters. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at Annunciation Church in Ludlow, with the Rev. Thomas Mosher, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Cavendish Village Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Jack Byrne Center at D-H/Geisel Office of Development, Attn: Gift Recording, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, NH 03756-0001 or online at www.dartmouth-hitchcock.org/donate. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
