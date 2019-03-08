Stanley J. Wos rites WEST RUTLAND - Funeral services for Stanley J. Wos, 94, of West Rutland who died March 5, 2019 were held Thursday at 11:00am at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. Officiating was Rev. Richard Tinney. Organist was Angela Lundrigan. Vocalist was Olivia Boughton. Readers were Mary Nemeth and William Harvey. Bearers were Fron Grabowski, Jason Skaza, E.J. McGann, Josh Butler, Jeffrey Wos and Joseph Pietryka. Entombment followed with burial at a later date in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland. Contributions may be made to West Rutland Fire Dept. members fund.
