Stanley J. Wos WEST RUTLAND — Stanley J. Wos, 94, of West Rutland died Tuesday morning March 5, 2019 at his home. He was born in West Rutland, June 29, 1924 the son of John and Anna (Ortyl) Wos. Stanley served as a member of the U.S. Army in World War II from 1943 to 1945 in the 168th Combat Engineer Battalian. He was a POW from 1944 to 1945. On October 21, 1950 he married Anastasia (Jakubowski) Wos and had two children, Stanley A. Wos and John J. Wos. Stanley was a professional painter for many years with Frankiewicz Brothers and in later years a custodian at West Rutland High School. Stanley loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, especially at their hunting camp. He was an avid Red Sox fan. He was a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church and the West Rutland American Legion Post #87. Surviving are his grandson, Jeffrey J. Wos and wife Teri and their children, Emma Beede, Carter and Cooper Wos, daughter-in-law Betty Wos and her fiance Joseph Pietryka all of West Rutland. He was pre-deceased by his wife Anastasia Wos, sons, Stanley A. Wos and John J. Wos and grandson Michael S. Wos. Funeral services will be held Thursday March 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. Burial will be at a later date in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland. Contributions may be made to West Rutland Fire Department, Members Fund, Marble Street, West Rutland, VT 05777.
