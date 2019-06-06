Stanley J. Wos WEST RUTLAND — A graveside service for Stanley J. Wos, 94, who died March 5, 2019 will be held Saturday June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home.
Stanley J. Wos WEST RUTLAND — A graveside service for Stanley J. Wos, 94, who died March 5, 2019 will be held Saturday June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.