Stanley L. Burns, M.D. SHELBURNE — Stanley L. Burns, M.D, age 94, died on Oct. 21, 2020, in Shelburne, Vermont. Stan was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Oct. 31, 1925. He was the son of Christine and Stanley Burns. Stan graduated from Rutland High School in 1943 and served as a Surgical Technician with the 116th Evacuation Hospital in the 7th Army’s Rhineland, Alsace-Lorrain and Germany Campaigns in WWII. After discharge, he completed his undergraduate and graduate studies under the G.I. Bill. In 1950, he married Mary "Marcy" Picard, R.N. He was awarded his medical degree by the University of Vermont in 1955. There followed five years of post-graduate training in Internal Medicine, Cardiology and Hematology at the Hospital at the University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia. In 1960, Stan and Marcy returned to Burlington where he became a member of the UVM medical faculty. Throughout his professional career, Stan devoted his career to teaching clinical skills, providing direct patient care and as a source of consultations in the field of Hematology. He achieved the rank of Professor of Medicine in 1972 and became Emeritus in 1991. Dr. Burns was preceded in death by his wife, Marcy, in 2008; his son, John, in 2013; and two sisters, Betty Thorsson of Honolulu and Elaine Little of Burlington. He is survived by his children, Chris Burns-DiBiasio (Dan) of Ada, Ohio, Stan Burns (Jennifer) of Billings, Montana, and Liz Vogel of Tampa, Florida; as well as seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Burial will be in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Plans for a memorial service and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Stan’s memory to the University of Vermont Medical School and to Armistead Senior Care. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at corbinandpalmer.com. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Junction, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.