Stanley L. Jagodzinski WEST RUTLAND — Stanley L. Jagodzinski, 90, of West Rutland passed away peacefully Saturday, September 9, 2023 at his home on the family farm. He was born at the family farm in West Rutland, May 1, 1933 the son of Paul and Anna (Gawet) Jagodzinski. Stanley was a graduate of St. Stanislaus Kostka School. On June 24, 1961 he married Margaret (Riordan) Jagodzinski. Mr. Jagodzinski was a second generation dairy farmer until his retirement. Surviving are his wife, Margaret “Peggy” Jagodzinski of West Rutland, one son, Stanley R. Jagodzinski and his wife Michelle of Rutland Town, one grandson, Clifton Jagodzinski of Rutland Town, nieces and nephews, and his loyal cat “Misty”. He was pre-deceased by three brothers, Joseph, Henry and Adam Jagodzinski and by five sisters, Mary Sabol, Jean Pinkowski, Sophie Mason, Helen Piontek and Josephine Bemis. He enjoyed metalworking and fixing any type of item for anyone who stopped by his shop. Visiting hours will be held Thursday September 14, from 9:00am to 10:30am at Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland, followed by Funeral Services at 11:00am at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery with a reception to follow. Contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society or the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region.
