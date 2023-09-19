Stanley L. Jagodzinski WEST RUTLAND — Funeral Services for Stanley L. Jagodzinski, 90, of West Rutland who died September 9, 2023 were held Thursday September 14, at 11:00am at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. Officiating was Rev. Richard Crawley O.F.M. Cap. Angela Lundrigan was the organist. Olivia Boughton was the vocalist. Reader was Loretta Godzik Bearers were Clifton Jagodzinski, Daniel Pinkowski, Martin Pinkowski, Alan Ridlon, Patrick Murray, Andrew Fitzgerald and Matthew Budge Burial followed in St. Stanislaus cemetery with Rev. Crawley reciting the prayers of the burial service. A reception followed at the Rutland Country Club. Arrangements were under the direction of Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.