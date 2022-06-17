Stanley P. Kantorski RUTLAND — The funeral service for Stanley Peter Kantorski, 95, who died Friday, June 10, 2022, was held Wednesday, June 15, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. The pastor, Monsignor Bernard Bourgeois, officiated. The organist was John Riddle and the cantor was Lori Routhier. Vocalist was Suzanne Kantorski. Bearers were Ryan and Don Lorraine, Rick Smyski, Tim Bruso, Robert Baker Jr. and Dean Baker. Burial followed in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Military honors were provided by the U.S. Navy, American Legion Post #31 Color Guard and the Vermont Patriot Riders. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
