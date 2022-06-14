Stanley P. Kantorski RUTLAND — Stanley Peter Kantorski, 95, of Rutland, passed away peacefully Friday morning, June 10, 2022, at the Pines at Rutland. He was born on Nov. 6, 1926, in Center Rutland, the son of Zygmunt and Waleria (Geryk) Kantorski. He graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy. Stan served in the Navy during World War II and the Korean War on the USS Wasp. He married Mary Elizabeth Baker on Nov. 17, 1951. Stan was a well-respected business owner of Kantorski Aluminum and Vinyl Products for over 47 years, until his retirement. Stan was a longtime member of the Proctor-Pittsford Country Club and enjoyed golfing up to the age of 85. Stan is survived by his daughter, Kathryn Kantorski, of Cornelius, North Carolina; his grandson, Ryan Lorraine (Elizabeth), and great-grandson Henry, of Rochester, Minnesota; granddaughter Kelsey Krize (Anthony) and great-granddaughters, Ella and Emma, of Huntersville, North Carolina; several nieces and nephews; and a special grandniece, Victoria McLaughlin. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Elizabeth "Betty," in 2002; his son, William, in 1980; David, in 2021; brothers, Joseph Kantorski, Michael Kantorski, Leon Kantorski, Francis Kantorski and Anthony Kantorski, Henry Kantorski; sisters, Helen McLaughlin, Mary Kantorski, Emily Gennette and Sophie Bissette. There will be a brief visiting hour on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Aldous Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
