Stanley Towsley EAST DORSET — Stanley Towsely, 77, a resident of East Dorset, passed away June 12, 2021, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Stanley was born in Chicopee, Massachusetts, on April 18, 1944, the son of Howard and Geraldine Rose McIntyre Towsley, and attended local schools. Stanley worked as an installer in the weatherization industry for many years. He is survived by his mother, Geraldine Towsley, of East Dorset; brothers Sonny and John Towsley; and his sister, Ann Towsley. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Towsley; and his son, Stan Towsley. At the request of the family, there are no formal funeral services. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in East Dorset. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
