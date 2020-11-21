Stanley V. Orzech WEST RUTLAND — Stanley V. Orzech passed away on Nov. 17, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Katherine (Gawet) Orzech; and his siblings, Mary, Fr. Paul, John, Frankie, Helen, Pauline; and stepbrother, Stanley. He is survived by his sisters, Stephanie and Jane. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Nov. 27, 10 a.m., at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, West Rutland, by his nephew, Fr. Luke Austin. All are welcome. Burial will follow at the Orzech family plot in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Arrangements have been provided by Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home of Middlebury.
