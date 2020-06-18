Stanley W. Durrum CASTLETON — Stanley Wicker Durrum, 89, of Castleton and formerly a longtime resident of Poultney, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born on July 14, 1930, in Poultney, the son of Charles and Catherine (Jemory) Durrum. Mr. Durrum grew up in Poultney and graduated from the Poultney High School in 1950. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1952, serving during the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1954. He married Wilma Scott on May 18, 1956, in Poultney. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, collecting guns, coins and currency. Mr. Durrum enjoyed racing midgets and modified cars. He designed the Chevy 2 engine for General Motors. He was a member of the J. Claire Carmody Post #39 American Legion in Poultney, served in their Color Guard and was a member of the Atlantic Coast Oldtimers Club. Mr. Durrum was a gunsmith and owned and operated a gun shop in Poultney for many years. He assembled the largest collection of Model 70 Winchesters in North America, having collected all but one. He was employed by Central Vermont Public Service Corp. for 36 years, retiring in 1986. He served as a deputy sheriff for Rutland County for many years. Mr. Durrum served the Town of Poultney in many capacities, including on the Board of Selectmen for 17 years, many of them as the chairman; and member of the Poultney Volunteer Fire Department for many years where he had served several years as the president. He was also a Little League coach. Survivors include his wife, Wilma Durrum of Castleton; twin sons, Theron Durrum of Poultney and Timothy Durrum of Castleton; daughter Deidra Shay of West Lebanon, New Hampshire; a sister, Evelyn Danyow of Poultney; three grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Charles Durrum Jr., on July 15, 2009. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. Private graveside services with military honors will be in the Poultney Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.