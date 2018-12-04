Stearns L. Stewart rites WALLINGFORD - The memorial service for Stearns L. Stewart, 84, who died Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, was held Saturday, Dec. 1, at Roadside Chapel Assembly of God Church in Rutland. The pastor, Vinny Greene, officiated. The organist was Tianna Greene. A reception followed in the church hall. Burial will be at a later date in Maple Grove Cemetery in East Wallingford. Memorial contributions may be made to Wallingford Rescue, P.O. Box 246, Wallingford, VT 05773. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home
