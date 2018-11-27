Stearns L. Stewart WALLINGFORD - Stearns L. Stewart, 84, of Wallingford, died Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at his residence, following a brief illness. He was born on Feb. 23, 1934, in Wallingford, the son of Carson G. and Frances (Earl) Stewart. Mr. Stewart graduated from the Wallingford High School in 1953. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on Sept. 16, 1953, serving until his honorable discharge on Sept. 15, 1957. He married Patricia Belcher on July 21, 1962. Mr. Stewart was employed for over 40 years by the General Electric Co. During his retirement, he was employed by the Town of Wallingford at the transfer station. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and his dog, “Maize.” Mr. Stewart was a volunteer with the Wallingford Fire Department for many years and then, a long time with the Wallingford Rescue. Survivors include a daughter, Carleen and husband David Eaton, of Tinmouth; two grandchildren Cantlin Eaton, of Wallingford, and Carson Eaton, of Tinmouth; four sisters Marlene Bullock, Bobbie Wood, Delmar Clark, all of Wallingford, and Anne Wade, of CT; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Arlene (Belcher) Stewart, on Jan. 25, 2013; a sister, Phyllis Tabor; brothers Gordon P. Stewart, Stanley J. Stewart, Mac Stewart, Woodie Stewart and Vernon Stewart. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Roadside Chapel Assembly of God Church, Townline Road, Rutland. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be at a later date in the Maple Grove Cemetery in East Wallingford. Arrangements are by the Wallingford-Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wallingford Rescue, P.O. Box 246, Wallingford, VT 05773.
