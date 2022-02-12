Stella F. Pomykato CLAREMONT, N.H. — Stella F. Pomykato, age 100, died on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Colonial Poplin Nursing Facility in Fremont, New Hampshire, after a long and fulfilling life. After living in Claremont for more than 70 years, she moved three years ago to be closer to her family. Stella was born in West Rutland, Vermont, on March 4, 1921, daughter of Frank and Marcianna Jakuboski, both Polish immigrants. She graduated from West Rutland High School, class of 1939, and continued her education at the Rutland Hospital School of Nursing in Rutland, Vermont, graduating as a registered nurse in 1942. Stella was first employed in Rutland, Vermont, as a private duty nurse before joining International Shoe, Claremont, as their occupational health nurse. She then spent 25 years as the health nurse at Joy Mfg. Co. in Claremont, New Hampshire, before retiring in 1981. Stella married John S. Pomykato, in West Rutland, Vermont, on Oct. 26, 1946. They shared 55 years of marriage until his passing in 2001. “Babcia” and “Dziadzia” were both devoted to their family and their grandchildren. Throughout Stella’s life, her greatest joy was her family. Family gatherings were dear to her heart and brought her much happiness and she took great pride in their accomplishments. She also enjoyed spending time in West Rutland with her sister, Helen Tumielewicz and her family, until Helen passed away in 2009. Stella was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Stella is survived by her son, Attorney John F. Pomykato and wife Jennifer (Currier) Pomykato, of Hampstead, New Hampshire. She also leaves behind her grandson, Attorney John C. "Jay" Pomykato and wife Stephanie, of Newton, New Hampshire; her granddaughter, Allison MacFarland and husband Dr. Craig MacFarland, of Chester, New Hampshire; and her grandson, Mark Pomykato and fiancée Jordan Haddadi, of Park City, Utah. Stella was blessed with four great-grandsons, John D. and Henry Pomykato, Jack and Bennett MacFarland; and her namesake great-granddaughter, Stella MacFarland. They all will remember their “Babcia” with fond memories. Stella is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Services are scheduled in Claremont, New Hampshire on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Visiting hours will take place at 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Stringer Funeral Home. The funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church with interment in St Mary’s Cemetery. Following the services, family and friends are invited to gather at the Common Man Restaurant. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stella’s memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.