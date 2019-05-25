Stella Marie Ploof PORT CHARLOTTE, FL. — Stella Marie (Benjamin) Ploof, 76, of Port Charlotte, Florida and formerly of Middlebury, Vermont, lost her 6 1/2 year battle with Alzheimer’s and Aphasia on May 24, 2019 with her family by her side. Stel was born September 5, 1942 in Cornwall, Vermont to Richard and Alberta (Lafountain) Benjamin. Together she and her husband Fred owned a construction business building power stations throughout Vermont and parts of New Hampshire. Stel was also an avid volunteer for various organizations and schools in Middlebury and Florida. Her legacy was her family and she devoted her life to them. She was the devoted wife of Fred Ploof. They celebrated their 52nd anniversary on May 19. She is survived by her husband Fred; her son Scott and his wife Jane Ploof, and their children Brad Ploof (Shawna, great-grandson Elliot) of Starksboro, Vermont and Adrianna of Bristol; her daughters Penny Ploof and her wife Julie Bushey of Middlebury, Pam and her husband Eddie Potter and their children Hugh and Nona of Port Charlotte, Florida; and her very beloved Cavalier King Charles, Bj. She is also survived by her brother, John Benjamin of Massachusetts, sister Clara Willard of Chester, brother Joseph Benjamin of Connecticut, Francis Benjamin of Middlebury, Josephine Tomala of Westfield, Massachusetts, Lois Tracy of Brandon; her brother in law Jim and his wife Jeanne Ploof; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Anna Emerson. Per Stel’s wishes there will be no service. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.