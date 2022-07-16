Stephanie A. Bartlett HUBBARDTON/SUDBURY — Stephanie Ann “Gale” Bartlett died July 3, 2022 at her residence she leaves behind her husband Jody Gale, 2 step children Josh and Taelor, her beloved dog Maggie, sister Dawn Hughes and husband Rusty, mother Shirley Mullis, father Lawrence Bartlett and stepmother Claudia Codding, stepsister Missy Root and her husband Joel, 3 nieces Ashley, Allison and Alyssa, 7 great nieces, nephews, her Lake Hortonia Store customers and lots of other family and friends. She was predeceased by a sister Caryn L Bartlett and dogs Dallas and Daisey/ She was a Dallas Cowboy Fan and Boston Red Sox fan. Stephanie loved animals so please give to your local shelter in her honor A celebration of her life will be held at a later date and you all will be notified when the date is set.
