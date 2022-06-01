Stephanie C. Taylor FAIR HAVEN — A funeral Mass for Stephanie C. Taylor, who died May 4, 2022, will be 1 p.m. June 14 at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church in Fair Haven, followed by a celebration of her life. A private burial will be at a later date.
Updated: June 1, 2022 @ 1:25 am
